NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More than 600 physicians have come together to sign a letter to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asking to mandate a shelter in place.
"Per the escalating and destructive situation with the COVID‐19 pandemic, we humbly ask you to act swiftly on behalf of the citizens of Tennessee" the letter began.
The letter went on to talk about the replication rate of COVID-19 compared to influenza saying COVID-19 is "60 to 100% more “efficient” at replicating itself."
The belief is that on an average of 10 patients get both influenza and COVID-19, the ones with influenza will pass it to about 13 people while the other will pass it to about 20 to 25 individuals.
"The mortality rate of COVID‐19 is at minimum 10x, and possibly up to 34x deadlier than seasonal influenza," says the letter.
The group of physicians is requesting that effective midnight Sunday, March 22, that Tennessee declare the shelter in place act for fourteen days with only essential personnel be deployed during this emergency.
They also are requesting that anyone returning from international and domestic travel self-quarantine for fourteen days.
The letter was then signed by physicians from all over Tennessee.
No word yet whether Governor Lee will move forward with this.
