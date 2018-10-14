ERIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Oh, deer! There was quite a situation in Houston County this weekend.
Houston Co. and TWRA officials responded to a call on Kent Bell Lane after a man reported finding a fawn stuck inside his recently-drained swimming pool on Sunday afternoon.
Because the baby deer couldn't get out of the pool on his own, rescuers had to get creative.
TWRA Officer Nick Luper was able to rope the deer. Then, with the help of Erin Police Chief Mark Moore, they pulled it out of the pool. The animal was not harmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.