TENNESSEE CITY, TN (WSMV) - A man in Tennessee City was rescued after he fell inside a 20-foot-deep pipe in the ground.
The Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of the pipe the truck driver fell into onto Facebook and say the driver was pulled out by a group of other drivers.
The man was able to get out of the pipe safely with no injuries sustained during the incident.
Crews put concrete parking blocks over the pipe opening to prevent anyone else from falling in until the lid could be replaced.
