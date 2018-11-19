CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a 23-year-old driver crashed into a Clarksville business on Sunday night.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ashland City Road.
There were several customers inside the store at the time, but no one was injured in the incident.
Police said the wreck caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to the business.
There were reportedly varying accounts of the wreck, and police have not determined the cause yet.
