NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “I get by with a little help from my friends.”
One man is being a very good friend to the musicians fighting through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Photography is about telling stories,” said Michael Weintrob between setting up his studio for a shoot. “Me, as a photographer and storyteller, I’m trying to break down those walls to bring out the true person in the photograph.”
Those words sum up the art of Weintrob, a rock n’ roll photographer, whether he’s working music festivals around the world or doing a shoot in his Nashville studio.
His signature series is called Instrumenthead. In the series, musicians place their instruments in front of their faces.
“Through these portraits, I’m trying to tell who these musicians are,” said Weintrob.
His subjects on Tuesday were game for it – The Grateful Dead tribute band The Stolen Faces.
The shoot was a welcome break from the worry that comes with being a musician with gigs so rare during the pandemic.
“A lot of people are really scared about what’s going to happen,” said Weintrob.
He thought he could do something to help them.
It would involve taking his quiet photography space and turning it into a virtual performance venue. It’s called Instrumenthead Live with shows you watch from home.
“We’re doing pay-per-view concerts were people can buy tickets,” said Weintrob. “We’re doing a split with the musicians so we can all make some income.”
Weintrob has the space and wants to use it in this way is something incredibly meaningful to The Stolen Faces guitarist Jack Silverman.
“There’s nothing we can do about the pandemic, but we can figure out ways to adjust,” he said. “It means everything. I can’t thank Michael enough for this.”
Click for information and tickets for the shows.
