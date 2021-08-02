NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Photographers, both professional and amateurs, are encouraged to submit their wildlife and landscape photos for a calendar contest.
Submissions will be accepted until August 31st for the 7th year.
Once photos are submitted, a panel of judges will select the best photos to be showcased in the Tennessee Wildlife Federation's 2022 calendar and featured across the Federation's digital platforms.
Winners will also receive a variety of prizes including gift cards, Federation apparel and Patagonia gear.
Voting for the People's Choice winner will be open for the public on Sept. 8th.
To submit your photos, click here.
