A lot of us probably remember how special and exciting our senior year of high school felt. Right now, many in the class of 2020 are concerned they might not get the most special of those moments. That's where one man steps in.
Always by his side, Jason Weaver's camera has taken thousands of high school senior pictures over the years.
"If this camera could talk, there'd be a lot of history on it," he smiled.
The story for the class of 2020 is one that feels incomplete.
"I think it's sad for us," said senior Hayden Burks. "The biggest fear is to not walk that stage at graduation."
"Lawrence County only has a senior prom, so I've never gotten to attend it," said senior Lauryn Dunkin.
"We never got to finish school," added senior Ella Rohling. "I just feel like I need my graduation and prom. I've looked forward to that."
Like so many other students, Hayden, Lauryn, and Ella of Lawrence County High are out of school another month at least.
Jason had an idea. He's working through Mac Brown Photographers and Gallery in Lawrenceburg to take senior portraits at no cost, as members of the class of 2020 sit on their porches and share the one word that sums up how they feel. Jason is careful to watch social distancing protocols by standing a distance from the porch while taking the shots.
Hayden held up a paper that said 'upset'. Lauryn held up a paper that said 'sad'. Then there's Ella's.
"My word is 'optimistic'," she said.
The word sums up how so many seniors feel.
"These seniors need to be heard," said Jason. "The picture that you take is history. Those seniors have a story. Our lens can be the voice of the class of 2020."
A video of some of Jason's senior photographs can be found here.
