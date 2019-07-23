NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ten Nashville women transformed from volunteer to fashion model on Tuesday inside the Tennessee State Museum.
The photo shoot was to honor the 2019 NFocus Model Behavior nominees.
Every fall the Nashville-based magazine features 10 nonprofits and philanthropists who gets to share about their nonprofit and their involvement with it.
News4’s Tracy Kornet was nominated for her work with the Sexual Assault Center.
“This is one of my favorite issues that we do every single year,” said NFocus Magazine Editor in Chief Nancy Floyd. “We get to meet really incredible people in the community who are leaders, who are philanthropists who serve all of these incredible causes that make Nashville so special. We get to have fun with them, make them feel special. We get to put them in the spotlight, which is something they’re not accustomed to and showcase the work they’re doing and the work their nonprofit is doing in the city of Nashville.”
Look for the model behavior issue of NFocus Magazine this September.
