NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A picture of two young students holding hands is bringing smiles to people after Metro Nashville Public School posted the picture on its social media pages.

During the first week of June, 5-year-old Hoosby Fleuristyl met 5-year-old Nathaniel Cornwall. Still, you would think they’d been friends much longer when you see how the two boys are helping one another in their unique ways.

Cornwall is a student with visual impairments and is diagnosed with autism. Fleuristyl is a Metro Action Head Start peer teacher. Fleuristyl helps guide Cornwall through the school hallways and sits next to him in the classroom.

“He holds my hand when we’re going outside. When I go somewhere else, he follows me,” Fleuristyl said.

The program between MNPS and Head Start started four years ago.

“We bring in some of our typically developing students, so those are general Head Start students. And we have them come in the classroom to be really good examples for the extended school year students,” Eleanor Overton, Metro Action Head Start assistant center manager, said.

Kimberly Mountjoy is a teacher with MNPS and teaches the visually impaired. She snapped the picture of the two little boys.

“This is the first summer and the first opportunity Nate has had to be with typical peers. I wanted the mom to see, look, he is holding a peer’s hand. She was thrilled,” Mountjoy said.

