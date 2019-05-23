MURFREESBORO,TN (WSMV) --- The Murfreesboro Electric Department says they've received recent reports of telephone scammers posing as their employees.
The Murfreesboro Electric Department has received reports of scammers calling on spoofed Department's phone number, posing as Department employees.
The callers threaten the customers with disconnection for an outstanding account balance, unless they are provided with a debit or credit card over the phone to settle the debt.
This is a scam.
If they call, hang up, and call both the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-849-2670, and the Murfreesboro Electric Department at 615-893-5514, advising them of the scam phone call.
Customers are asked to please be vigilant and know that Murfreesboro Electric will never contact a customer by phone for immediate payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.