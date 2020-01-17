FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Police in Franklin say phone scammers are making their rounds.
According to police, several residents reported receiving calls telling them there were warrants out for their arrest and were even threatened with jail time. The reports were brought to police attention Friday night.
Police say the calls are just ways scammers try to obtain money and personal information from people, such as their social security number.
If you get a call you believe is part of a scam, hang up and call police.
Children with aging parents are encouraged to talk to their loved ones about scams and warn them to never give out numbers or codes to their credit cards, bank cards or any other personal or financial information over the phone.
