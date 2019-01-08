MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Several big names, including Phish, Cardi B and Post Malone will be heading to The Farm this year for Bonnaroo.
The music festival will be held from June 13 to 16.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m. CT.
Click here to view the full lineup and to find more ticket information.
