WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A new phased-in reopening plan kicks off at Williamson County Schools today. 

Starting today all traditional elementary-aged students will return to their school buildings. 

On Friday, traditional sixth graders and ninth graders will go back. 

By August 31 all traditional students should be back on campus for in-person learning.

District leaders say that if community spread of COVID-19 worsens, adjustments may need to be made.  

