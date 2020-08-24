WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A new phased-in reopening plan kicks off at Williamson County Schools today.
Starting today all traditional elementary-aged students will return to their school buildings.
JUST IN: WCS will open campuses through a phased-in return beginning August 24 with all elementary students. On Friday, August 28, sixth & ninth graders will return to campus. Beginning Monday, August 31 all traditional students will be on-campus. More: https://t.co/1qPIVr5NAS pic.twitter.com/9fuGKccnTc— WCS (@WCSedu) August 14, 2020
On Friday, traditional sixth graders and ninth graders will go back.
By August 31 all traditional students should be back on campus for in-person learning.
District leaders say that if community spread of COVID-19 worsens, adjustments may need to be made.
