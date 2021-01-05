Nashville chiropractor, Dr. James Dedmon and his three employees see about six to eight patients an hour.
"So we're within 10 feet of people, basically, all day from eight in the morning until 5 p.m.," said Dedmon.
So far, they've managed to dodge Covid and they'd love to keep it that way by getting vaccinated.
"We don't know where we're going to get it, when we're going to get it, how we're going to get it, so it's the not knowing that's the frustration, and then we talk to people who have already been vaccinated that aren't as impactful as we are, or impacted as we are, and that's a frustration as well," said Dedmon.
Officials at the Metro health department said the reason for the delay is that
Nashville has about 55,000 medical professionals to vaccinate in phase one, or phase 1A1, far more than most other Tennessee counties.
As for chiropractors like Dedmon, who fall under the second phase category, 1A2, the health department said they've been reaching out to employers by email.
Those phase 2 employers who haven't heard from the health department should email Covid-19vaccinelogistics@nashville.gov.
Metro health department officials said vaccinations will happen by appointment only.
Phase 2 employees wanting a vaccine will have to show an employee id, a paystub, or other proof of employment.
