Charles Fisher has worked at the Melrose Kroger for a long time and is close with his co-workers. One co-worker in particular really had his back and he found out the hard way.
“All I remember is waking up in the hospital two days later," Fisher says.
Charles Fisher got to work at 4 a.m. at Kroger like he does every day, but around noon on November 28, he collapsed.
Thankfully, a CPR certifed pharmacist was close by.
“As soon as I got there I could tell he was definitely unconscious. I checked for a pulse and I couldn’t find one and he was starting to turn a little bit purple," the pharmacist, Shaneika Walker says.
Minutes away from death, Fisher was revived by co-worker Walker and two Kroger shoppers. Walker has been CPR certified since 2010, but this was her first time putting it into use.
“You would think I’d be nervous but in my head I’m going “OK just give chest compressions until EMS gets here and then they’ll take over and he’ll be fine," Walker recalls.
Nashville Fire responders got there seven minutes later to administer four shocks to Fisher’s failing heart. He then was taken to Vanderbilt for immediate surgery. Fisher had ventricular fibrillation, a life-threatening condition where your heart quivers instead of pumps. His cardiologist made a special phone call after surgery.
“He wanted to thank me for doing such a great job and that made me a little bit emotional because he took time out of his day to call and acknowledge what I had done," Walker says.
Dan Munoz is the cardiologist who performed the emergency surgery.
“Any citizen can be a hero if they step in, start CPR while help it on the way," Munoz says.
And as for Fisher...
“Just thankful. I’ve come up and hugged her neck," Fisher says.
He hopes his story inspires others to learn life-saving skills as well.
For information on how you can get CPR certified, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.