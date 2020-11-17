NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is one of four states where Pfizer will test its vaccine delivery and distribution program.
Pfizer chose Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee to test their vaccine distribution plan.
The states were chosen based on their differences in size, population diversity and immunization infrastructure.
Reuters reports that being selected for the test delivery program does not mean Tennessee will get the vaccine before others.
Last week the pharmaceutical company its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be 90 percent effective based on preliminary testing data.
Pfizer still needs to receive FDA approval for the vaccine and plans to produce 100 million doses of the vaccine for the federal government.
The price tag is nearly $2 billion.
Some challenges come with distribution of this particular vaccine.
To remain effective, the vaccine must be stored close to 100 degrees below zero — about 20 degrees colder than winter on the South Pole.
Pfizer is currently building custom deep freeze storage containers for shipment, but they only last for 10 days.
The storage containers can only be opened twice a day for less than three minutes, creating challenges for hospitals, pharmacies and clinics that will administer the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.