NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered for the first time in Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon.

Clinical Research Associates has been running vaccine trials since August. Clinical Research Associates will hold an "unblinding" event on Wednesday afternoon.

Clinical Research Associates told News 4 that they went through all 315 patients to see who meets the criteria to receive a vaccine. As of Wednesday, 29 of them met the criteria and one of them will receive a vaccine shot on Wednesday afternoon.

The person who receives this vaccine is believed to be the first known person to receive the vaccine as hospitals still wait for their shipments to arrive.

Until now, the trial was blinded on a national level so no one in the building knew who got the vaccine. They’re going through each individual file now and asking if each person wants to be unblinded.