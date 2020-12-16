CRA to reveal which patients got COVID vaccine and which got placebo

A healthcare worker prepares to administer a Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Ontario on December 14, 2020. - Ontario, Canada's most populous province and one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, had 1,940 new cases and 23 deaths on Monday. The province is expected to give its next doses to nursing home workers as a priority, according to media reports. (Photo by CARLOS OSORIO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CARLOS OSORIO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

 Carlos Osorio/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered for the first time in Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon. 

Clinical Research Associates has been running vaccine trials since August. Clinical Research Associates will hold an "unblinding" event on Wednesday afternoon.  

Clinical Research Associates told News 4 that they went through all 315 patients to see who meets the criteria to receive a vaccine. As of Wednesday, 29 of them met the criteria and one of them will receive a vaccine shot on Wednesday afternoon. 

The person who receives this vaccine is believed to be the first known person to receive the vaccine as hospitals still wait for their shipments to arrive.

Until now, the trial was blinded on a national level so no one in the building knew who got the vaccine. They’re going through each individual file now and asking if each person wants to be unblinded.

