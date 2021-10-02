NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pfizer booster shots were administered on Saturday in Nashville during a community health event.
The Community Health Caring Affair took place at Meharry Medical College. The Tennessee Community Engaged Alliance against COVID-19 hosted the event.
More than 20 health experts talked about mental health, COVID-19 vaccines, as well as those Pfizer booster shots, and overlooked health issues.
During the event, Dr. James Hildreth discussed what's next as the country fights the pandemic.
"It does look like we're on the trailing edge of the delta wave, thankfully. you know we've peaked at close to 200,000 cases per day," Hildreth said. "We're now down to about 100,000 cases per day, and thankfully the vaccines we have been working pretty well against the delta variant. So I really believe that if we just do the right things, we can put this behind us."
Hildreth said his main concern is children and making sure parents are vaccinated and wearing masks.
The United States reached its latest heartbreaking pandemic milestone Friday, eclipsing 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 just as the surge from the delta variant is starting to slow down and give overwhelmed hospitals some relief.
