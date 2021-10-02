Pfizer booster shots were administered on Saturday in Nashville during a community health event.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pfizer booster shots were administered on Saturday in Nashville during a community health event.

The Community Health Caring Affair took place at Meharry Medical College. The Tennessee Community Engaged Alliance against COVID-19 hosted the event.

More than 20 health experts talked about mental health, COVID-19 vaccines, as well as those Pfizer booster shots, and overlooked health issues.

During the event, Dr. James Hildreth discussed what's next as the country fights the pandemic.

"It does look like we're on the trailing edge of the delta wave, thankfully. you know we've peaked at close to 200,000 cases per day," Hildreth said. "We're now down to about 100,000 cases per day, and thankfully the vaccines we have been working pretty well against the delta variant. So I really believe that if we just do the right things, we can put this behind us."

Hildreth said his main concern is children and making sure parents are vaccinated and wearing masks.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.