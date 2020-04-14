Loveless Cafe meals donated to front line workers

 Courtesy Loveless Cafe FB page

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Peyton Manning has stepped in to help take care of our front line workers. 

Peyton and Ashley Manning donated 600 Loveless Cafe meals for healthcare workers at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage Monday night. 

Workers at the Loveless Cafe posted on its Facebook page saying:

What an honor it was to serve these frontline healthcare workers and first responders for their commitment and service during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Tennessee of course holds a special place in the heart of Manning, who's a University of Tennessee Alumnus. 

 

