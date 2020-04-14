NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Peyton Manning has stepped in to help take care of our front line workers.
Peyton and Ashley Manning donated 600 Loveless Cafe meals for healthcare workers at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage Monday night.
Workers at the Loveless Cafe posted on its Facebook page saying:
What an honor it was to serve these frontline healthcare workers and first responders for their commitment and service during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Tennessee of course holds a special place in the heart of Manning, who's a University of Tennessee Alumnus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.