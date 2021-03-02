Firefighters knock down fire at apartments on Country Drive
@NashvilleFD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -  Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported on Country Drive just after 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said there were no reported injuries. However, the American Red Cross is helping four adults impacted by the fire.

Fire crews rescued two pets from two separate apartments, and currently, four pets are missing.

The Nashville Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates on-air and online. 

 

