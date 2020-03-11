Last week's tornadoes in the Nashville area separated 91 pets from their owners.
Since Tuesday 33 of those animals have been re-united, which means 58 have not.
Metro Animal Care and Control hopes to change that.
There are ways to help change that especially if you are the one still looking for your dog or cat.
Click here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.