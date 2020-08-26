NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're upset about Nashville's 34 percent tax increase, you're not alone.
You may get to vote in a special election about whether that tax increase should be cut to just two percent instead.
The group called "Four Good Government" wants a charter amendment that would require any property tax increase of more than two percent to go to the voters.
If the signatures on the petition filed Wednesday are verified, Metro voters could be headed to the polls on a special election, tentatively on Dec. 5.
Other items on the charter amendment would include giving voters a say before public land is given away, along with strengthening the rights we have to look at public records.
