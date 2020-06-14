BLOUNTVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Nearly 7,000 people have joined together and signed a petition that has been created to build a playground in memory of Evelyn Boswell, according to NBC affiliate WCYB.
15-month-old Evelyn Boswell was reported missing in late February, after last being seen by family members in December. Remains of Evelyn were found by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on March 6, 2020.
The petition was organized by former Bristol resident, Diane Barnett, who now lives in Texas.
In a statement to News4, Barnett said:
I created the idea because I live in Texas and wanted to do something special for baby Evelyn and this is what come to mind. To build a playground that would bring so much happiness and laughter to other children, while remembering her at the same time.
Barnett told News4 the inspiration for the park came from her own grandchildren after they have had struggles in the past to find a playground that was beneficial to everyone at the same time. Her grandchildren range from 7-months-old to 13-years-old.
The playground would include activities for children from the ages of three months and up along with special equipment for children with developmental disabilities.
Barnett plans to present the petition to city officials in August or September unless there are any delays due to COVID-19 and if approved, the playground will be funded by a private donor.
