NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A petition calling for Metro to allow fans at high school sporting events is circulating ahead of the delayed start for Metro Nashville Public Schools football season.

Right now only the teams, cheerleaders and band will be allowed to attend.

The petition is calling for 1,000 signatures and will be delivered to Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle.

The petition comes just four days before the start of the football season for Metro Schools, which was given the green light by Metro Health officials last week.

