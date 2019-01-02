There's a big debate over a proposed new Murfreesboro development. More than 2,600 signatures have been signed on a petition demanding to keep the green space near the Cason Trailhead.
"My husband and I have five children, so it was just a great place for us to raise our kids," said Cason Grove neighbor Mariah Phillips. "The plan is going to make everything on this side of the fence a development. We need to have smart growth, and this development is not smart growth."
A letter by Huddleston-Steele Engineering went out to some neighbors saying they're asking to rezone the area next to the Cason Trailhead. Blue Sky Construction is proposing the 384-unit Hidden River Estates for the area.
"I was shocked when I read the letter," said Phillips.
Phillips worries the new development could bring flooding to the neighborhood and too much added traffic to an area already congested during the morning commute.
"The idea of adding 800 more cars to our roads when we don't have sidewalks was just overwhelming," said Phillips. "We will have a huge impact into the beautiful greenway system that our county and state has paid so much money to invest. Once you take away the green spaces, they're gone. This green space will not grow back overnight. You cannot replant the trees that you tear down."
News4 had not heard back from Huddleston-Steele Engineering by news time.
The rezoning request will have to go through votes with the planning department and city council. When the city votes on the rezoning, Phillips wants them to remember the number of people who signed the petition.
"It definitely says the city needs to listen to the residents of Murfreesboro and people are angry," she said.
The petition can be found at https://www.change.org/p/smcfarland-murfreesborotn-gov-preserve-our-disappearing-greenspaces.
Residents are also sharing information at https://www.facebook.com/CasonTrailhead/
