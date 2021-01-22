Some parents of cheerleaders said they respect the governor's orders when it comes to COVID. However, they don't feel a recent order is equal among athletes.
Rhonda Thompson said her daughter Katie has always loved cheerleading.
"Almost 13 years, she has cheered," said Thompson.
In her daughter's senior year at Station Camp High, Thompson said an executive order by Governor Lee ruins this final high school cheer season.
That order, which runs through February 27, allows school-sponsored games to include household members of players and school faculty but not cheerleaders and dance teams.
It's a concern for both Thompson and another Station Camp mom, Ashia Dull.
"We're six feet apart," said Ashia Dull, referring to the cheerleaders. "We're wearing masks."
"They get checked every time they go into the gym," added Thompson. "They go through the protocols."
Both Dull and Thompson are among the names on a change.org petition to include cheerleaders in the TSSAA games. The petition has reached more than 10,000 signatures.
A statement from Governor Lee's office said;
"Cheerleading and dance teams may still participate in practice, competition, and other activities held for those sports themselves; however, it is temporarily necessary for the time being, based on current medical and public health advice, to limit such activities and the presence of additional attendees at indoor events for other sports. We are working with the TSSAA to monitor the situation continuously and to evaluate potential modifications that may be safely implemented as COVID-19 conditions continue improving."
Station Camp cheerleaders Sashia Dull and Kyle Conyer said they don't believe cheerleading adds to the risk.
"We can't stand there to support our team while they're out there touching each other which is more risky," said Sashia Dull.
"If spectators are allowed, especially grandparents that are at higher risk, it doesn't make sense," said Conyer.
"With COVID, if we're going to allow one sport to be performed, we need them all to perform," said Ashia Dull.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.