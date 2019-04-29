PECKVILLE, PA (WSMV) - A petition is calling for a teacher to be fired after an angry father posted a photo of his son's math worksheet to Facebook which contained scathing feedback reportedly from the teacher.
Chris Piland posted the image to Facebook two weeks ago, and the post has since been shared over 400 times. The remark written on the worksheet said "Absolutely pathetic he answered 13 in 3 min! Sad" with a sad smiley face.
Piland's son is in second grade at Valley View Elementary School.
"My son Kamdyn's teacher has been so rude to him and myself all year he comes home with this and I am beyond frustrated that someone would write this on a childs work such great motivation," said Piland on Facebook.
The Change.org online petition "Petition to fire Alyssa Rupp Bohenek from the Valley View school district." has been signed over 18,000 times at the time of this writing.
Aliester Crowley, a member of Residents of NEPA, started the petition.
"Alyssa Rupp Bohenek is a teacher for the Valley View school district that thinks it's ok to bully and talk down to her students, and needs to be removed," said Crowley.
According to the school district's website, Bohenek is still employed with the district. At the time of this writing, the school district has not commented on the matter.
