NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville has a special relationship with catfish.
For one, the Channel Catfish is the official commercial fish of Tennessee. But to Predators fans, it means something more.
So much in fact that it has become a tradition for fans to throw actual catfish on the ice before the game.
However, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is not so keen on the tradition. In a letter sent to media Friday, PETA announced that they will be giving away toy catfish at the Predators' first home playoff game in an effort to spare real fish from being tossed over the glass.
"We hope that moving forward, 'Smashville' will smash not just the competition but also cruelty to animals," the note read.
You can read the full letter below:
Greetings from PETA.
The Nashville Predators are gearing up for the playoffs—and so is PETA! We'll be at the first home playoff game with boxes full of free squeezable catfish toys, and enclosed you'll find a sneak peek.
We'll be giving these toys away to encourage fans to leave the real catfish off the ice. Fish are smart, social animals, and just like dogs, cats, and humans, they feel pain. They have distinct personalities, and they communicate with each other, form bonds, and can even recognize individual fish and remember past social interactions with them. We hope that going forward, "Smashville" will smash not just the competition but also cruelty to animals.
Here's to a successful playoff season for fans and fish alike!
Best regards,
Colleen O'Brien
Vice President of Communications | PETA
Just got a letter from PETA with a squeezable catfish toy to encourage Preds fans not to throw real catfish on the ice. Read the letter below. pic.twitter.com/g2eCx6xTpI— Big Joe (@BIGJOEONTHEGO) April 5, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.