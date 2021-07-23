NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County woman contacted News 4 after she said tried to get her apartment to do something about the roaches.
"They come out of the electrical outlets. From the ceiling," Christy Carroll said.
When Carroll moved into her Davidson County apartment six months ago, she thought she'd be alone.
"After working 18 hours days and being on the waiting list for more than a year, I was excited to be able to get an apartment and have a roof over my head again," Carroll said.
Instead, she says she's gotten some unwanted roommates.
"They fall down in between the walls at night," Carroll said.
Carroll tells News 4 that these crawly creatures have taken over.
"I don't want to pick up 30 roaches out of the carpet. The big ones! You can't even see the little ones, hardly," Carroll said.
Carroll notified her complex several times, but the pests, she says just won't go away.
"It's kind of a bafflement of 'What I do next??" Carroll said.
So she contacted News4, and we reached out to the apartment. The property's attorney told us that they've been making weekly trips to the apartment since June and that the elimination of roaches can be difficult since they can breed fast and can develop a "cross-resistance" to multiple types of pesticides.
So, if you're in a situation like Carroll's, what do you do?? Zac Oswald with Legal Aid said report the issue and always have it in writing.
"So they can prove, this is what I told you, here it is two weeks later and still nothing has been fixed," Oswald said.
And if you're still having issues, Oswald says you can try taking the landlord or property owners to court but warns it could be costly. That's why documentation is key to getting any assistance.
Carroll said she was excited to have her own place finally. Now, she just doesn't know what she's going to do.
The property owner's attorney tells News4 that they've decided to make an offer to Carroll where she can be released from her lease without any penalty for early termination. But Carroll says she doesn't make much, and it' shard to find affordable living in Davidson County.
