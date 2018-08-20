Two persons of interest have been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of two people outside a club in East Nashville last week and a string of other violent incidents.
On Monday, the Metro Nashville Police Department said 24-year-old Lacory Cody Lytle and 20-year-old Demontrey M. Logsdon were wanted for questioning.
Shortly after their names were announced, police tweeted that Logsdon had been taken into custody at a residence on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Lytle surrendered at the East Precinct a short time later.
Both men are now being questioned by detectives.
Logsdon was convicted of robbery and sentenced to five years of probation for an incident in in November 2017.
Officials told News4 that regardless of questioning in the East Nashville murders, Logsdon will face charges in an unrelated kidnapping incident in Bellevue.
Officials said Lytle was convicted of felony aggravated assault and sentenced to five years of probation following an incident in May.
BREAKING: Lacory Lytle is in custody. He just walked into the East Precinct. pic.twitter.com/3wptWHKGUc— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 20, 2018
BREAKING: Demontrey Logsdon just taken into custody by the MNPD Gang Unit & deputy U.S. Marshals at a residence on Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/A76R0WpHvc— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 20, 2018
Both men were wanted for questioning based on surveillance images, physical evidence and observations collected by Metro detectives as part of their investigation into a string of recent violent crimes across the city.
Police said the string of violent incidents across the city from the last few weeks could be connected.
Early Tuesday morning, two men robbed, shot and killed a man on his way to work in Madison.
Then on Friday, there was a fatal shooting outside of The Cobra in East Nashville where a man and woman were shot and killed.
In both cases, the suspects were driving a newer model, dark-colored sedan when they robbed the victims.
