Michael Martin fell in love with his new Subaru Outback.
"It's the first car I've ever had that has Bluetooth technology," said Martin.
But when he turned it on, Martin realized he'd gotten more than he'd bargained for.
"When I sat down to do the pairing, I saw that there were a couple other phones already paired with it," said Martin.
The Better Business Bureau is seeing it a lot lately: People selling or trading in their old cars with out clearing their personal data.
Doing that gives the new owner access to everything from contact numbers, downloaded music, and log-in information for mobile apps to garage codes and frequently visited addresses.
"And then also it gives patterns of times of when you are leaving or coming home, so it opens up the opportunity for someone to possibly rob your house or to be there when you get there," said Lisa Smith, the marketing and communications manager for the BBB.
Smith said people buying used cars should want the factory settings restored too because there are certain apps that allow you to start your car without the key.
"So you could get into someone else's car months down the road and start it and turn on the air while they own the car, and you haven't had it in months," said Smith.
Fortunately, for the person who owned Martin's car previously, Martin is a nice guy.
"I just deleted it all out of there," said Martin.
But you never know who will buy your car.
"People with access to your information, it's dangerous, and in the wrong hands, it could really do damage to your identity and your credit," said Smith.
If you already bought or sold a car without restoring the factory settings, call the dealership.
If your identity has been compromised as a result of buying or selling a used car, contact the BBB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.