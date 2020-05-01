NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tell News4 a man drowned Friday afternoon in Percy Priest Lake near Oak Branch Trail. 

Police say the man was visiting from Orlando, FL, and has been identified as 26-year-old Carlo Centeno. 

Centeno was with friends who had been jumping into the water much of Friday afternoon. Detectives were told Centeno jumped from the bluffs for the first time at around 3:45 p.m. 

He reportedly surfaced briefly and was seen struggling to swim. His friends were unable to reach him before he went back under. 

An Office of Emergency Management team recovered Centeno's body at 7:35 p.m. Friday in about 15 feet of water. 

