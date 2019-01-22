WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A person at Wilson Central High School has tested positive for active tuberculosis, according to an email from Principal Travis Mayfield obtained by News4.
The individual involved has not been at the school since testing positive, and it is not clear if the person was a student or a staff member. Approximately 450 people may have been infected with tuberculosis and will need to be tested at the school on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.
A community meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 23 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Wilson Central High School with state health department officials and school officials on hand answering questions.
"It's important to note that, while TB can be contagious, it is primarily spread to individuals who have close personal contact with an infected patient on a regular basis," said Principal Mayfield in the email.
A separate email was sent out to parents of the 450 students who need to be tested.
"If you do NOT receive a separate notification, it means your child does not need to be tested at this time," said Principal Mayfield.
Mayfield said the school has changed air filters in all the classrooms, and all school buses that service Wilson Central High School have been sanitized.
This is a developing story.
