NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One person was taken to a hospital after an accident at Nashville International Airport.
According to an airport spokesperson, there was an accident on the ground level of the BNA terminal garage at around 11 a.m.
The accident involved three vehicles – two black SUVs and a white sedan. The sedan was in between the two SUVs and its male driver was at the back of his car. While at the back of the car, he was struck by the SUV behind him.
BNA Police arrived at the scene and the driver man was taken to Summit Medical Center.
