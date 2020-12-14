NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was hit and killed by a train Monday night in Berry Hill.
Metro Police say that the person was struck around 8 p.m off of Berry Road..
Police say the person was walking near the tracks when they were stuck by the train.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Follow News4 for updates.
