NASHVILLE,TN (WSMV) - A person was reportedly struck and killed by a WeGo bus on 8th Ave near the Gulch.
According to dispatch, the crash happened in the 600 block of 8th Ave. right by the intersection of Gleaves Street.
News4 is working to confirm more details and has a crew heading to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.