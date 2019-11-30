NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station on Murfreesboro Pike.
Police say officers responded to Jerry's Market on Murfreesboro Pike after a clerk called to report a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the Nashville Fire Department treating the victim for a non life threatening injury to the neck.
The victim refused to cooperate and would only tell police to watch surveillance video if they wanted to know what happened. There is, however, no surveillance video of the incident.
Police continue to investigate.
