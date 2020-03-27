Person of interest in Dickerson Pk shooting death
Courtesy MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person they want to speak with related to a shooting on Dickerson Pike that left one man dead.

Metro PD believes the man has knowledge of the shooting that happened at at 1:20AM Thursday, killing 26-year-old Bradderick Seaborn in an alley behind a Dickerson Pike gas station.

Previous Coverage:

Man found dead behind Dickerson Pike market after shooting identified

MNPD Detectives say Seaborn and the person they're looking for were seen getting into some sort of conflict before Seaborn was shot and killed.

If you recognize the person or have any information related to the shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Tips can be provided anonymously over the phone, or online: 

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip

 

 

