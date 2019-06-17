NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was shot in the arm in North Nashville Monday evening.
Police say the shooting happened just before 4:00 p.m. on the 4000 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
The victim was treated for code 2 injuries.
According to police, the suspect vehicle was described as a dark Nissan sedan. The victim did not get a good look at the suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
