CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are on the scene of a shooting in 1300 block of Avondale Drive, just off of Ashland City Road. Google lists the address in the Avondale Apartments.
Police say that one person was shot around 11PM Friday night and taken to the hospital. Police do not know the condition of the person as of this report.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Lee at 931-648-0656, ext. 5295, the tip line at 931-645-8477, or you can go online and submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591.
