MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One person was rescued after falling off a dam in Murfreesboro.
According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, crews were dispatched to Walter Hill Dam at around 5:14 p.m. Saturday. Officials say the person fell about 15 feet off the dam.
Crews on scene were able to rescue the patient, who was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford hospital.
No other information has been released.
