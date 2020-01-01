NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville police were called to I-65 south near the exit to Rosa Parks where one person was reportedly shot in a moving vehicle.
The southbound off-ramp to Metro Center and Rosa Parks Blvd. is closed while police investigate.
News4 crews saw a grey sedan with windows shattered, possibly by gunfire.
One man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, but his condition is not known at this time.
As News4 gets additional details on this incident, and will provide updates as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.