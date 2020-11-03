NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A combative woman who refused to wear a mask was removed from a Southwest Airlines plane Tuesday morning at BNA.
Officers were called to plane around 9:20AM when the woman refused to get off the plane after becoming combative.
All passengers were required to exit the plane while officers removed the woman. She was given a refund and escorted to a non-secure side of the airport.
