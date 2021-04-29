CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police say they are investigating what they believe is a barricaded person inside a home.
Police say they were called to a home in the 500 block of Bridgette Drive to do a welfare check. So far, the person in the home has not responded to police, and they are treating this as a "possible barricaded subject".
Police ask that you avoid the area. They add that the public is in no danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.