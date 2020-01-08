WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for the owner of an abandoned car as a person of interest after a man was found shot overnight in Franklin.
The shooting occurred on Tuesday night in the area of Incinerator Road and Lula Lane in Franklin. A 19-year-old man was taken to Williamson Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. to be treated for his injuries, his condition is currently unknown.
Deputies responded to the shooting location where they found a wrecked vehicle that had been abandoned. It was last known to have been driven by Johnathan Stratton of Dickson. His location is unknown at this time, but he is a person of interest in the shooting.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stratton, you're asked to call Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 615-790-5554 ext. 3236, submit an anonymous tip by text to 847411 with keyword TIPWSCO, online here, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.