MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Investigators in the Memphis area are searching for a person of interest after a Hermitage truck driver was found dead in his truck from an apparent gunshot wound.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Dajuante Stuart was found early Thursday morning on the shoulder of Interstate 269 near Macon Road just outside of Fisherville.
Detectives were able to review video footage from a dashcam inside the trucker's cab and are now considering the case to be a homicide investigation. Police believe the suspect to be a man with tattoos on his arm and was last seen wearing a multi-colored Super Mario Bros. backpack, a t-shirt depicting a wolf on the front, and camouflage shorts.
If you have any information that may aid investigators in this case, call 911 immediately.
