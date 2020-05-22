CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are looking for a person of interest in connection with an aggravated robbery that happened on May 15.
Police say the robbery happened near a hotel in the Exit 4 area. The person of interest, identified as William BJ Strange, 43, was last seen in an older model Chevy pickup truck with Kentucky license plates. Police describe the color of the truck of "Primer gray".
Strange is known to frequent the Exit 4 area as well as the Kentucky areas of Elkton and Guthrie.
If you see Strange, do not approach him and call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kell at 931-648-0656 ext. 5171, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit an anonymous tip here.
