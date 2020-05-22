BJ Strange

William "BJ" Strange 

 Courtesy: Clarksville PD

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are looking for a person of interest in connection with an aggravated robbery that happened on May 15. 

Police say the robbery happened near a hotel in the Exit 4 area. The person of interest, identified as William BJ Strange, 43, was last seen in an older model Chevy pickup truck with Kentucky license plates. Police describe the color of the truck of "Primer gray".

Strange is known to frequent the Exit 4 area as well as the Kentucky areas of Elkton and Guthrie. 

If you see Strange, do not approach him and call 911. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kell at 931-648-0656 ext. 5171, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit an anonymous tip here

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.