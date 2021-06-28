CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hickman County Sheriff's Office has identified a person of interest in the deadly shooting earlier this month.
Deputies were called to the home in the area of Bates Trail on June 17. Upon arrival, they located the body of Victoria Clay, who had multiple gunshot wounds.
During their investigation, the investigators "identified her boyfriend Jeffery Clay was identified as a person of interest."
Hickman County Sheriff's Office said Jeffery Clay is currently in custody in Ohio on unrelated charges. Once he is released, authorities will transfer Jeffery Clay back to Hickman County because "he has warrants on other cases here."
Detectives continue to work the case on the death of Victoria Clay, and anyone with any information is asked to call Hickman County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 931-729-5146 or 931-729-6146 or the sheriff's office at 931-729-6143.
