SCOTTSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A person of interest has been named in the cold case of a woman who went missing in July 2000.
According to Scottsville Police Department, the FBI and Hart County Sheriff's Office is executing a search warrant on the property of Calvin Smith. Smith is a person of interest in the disappearance of then 23-year-old Peggy Sue Ashley-Vinson.
Ashley-Vinson was last seen on July 29, 2000 getting into Smith's truck in the parking lot of A.O. Smith factory in Scottsville around 2 a.m. She had earlier been assaulted by a male acquaintance with a deadly weapon. She went to the police department in Scottsville to file a report but had not been heard from since.
Foul play is suspected in the case. If alive today, Ashley-Vinson would be 42 years old.
