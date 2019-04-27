Michael Cummins

Michael Cummins has been named a person of interest in the deaths of five people at two different locations in Sumner County. (Photo: TBI)

WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - Michael Cummins, a person of interest in connection to five deaths in Sumner County, was shot by law enforcement officers late Saturday night.

TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine said officers encountered Cummins. Officers believed Cummins produced a weapon and officers shot him at least once.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Four victims were found at a home on Charles Brown Road and a fifth victim was found dead at a home on Luby Brown Road.

Authorities responded to a 911 call from a family member to the Charles Brown Road home where four people was found dead. A fifth person at the home was taken to a local hospital.

A short time later, authorities learned of another crime scene at the home on Luby Brown Road where one person was found dead.

The TBI, using its aircraft, located Cummins in a creek bed around one mile from the Charles Brown Road scene.

More than a dozen officers from the Sumner County joint SWAT team went to the location where they encountered Cummins.

Authorities said the situation escalated and at least one officer fired his weapon, striking Cummins.

The TBI said more than 150 law enforcement officials from multiple agencies are searching for Cummins.

Authorities did not release the name of the victim pending notification of next-of-kin.

